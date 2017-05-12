Washington inmate tells police where to find body in Phoenix

Booking photo of Craig Strong. (Source: Washington State Department of Corrections via The Bellingham Herald)

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) -- Police say an inmate at a jail north of Seattle in Bellingham has led officers to a body buried in a vacant lot behind an Arizona drugstore.

The Bellingham Herald reported Thursday that 22-year-old Craig Strong spoke with police months ago on the day he was arraigned on local charges of possessing stolen guns and violating a no-contact order.

Police say Strong told them where they would find the body of former Bellingham resident 54-year-old Darren Van Eaton, and human remains were excavated near a CVS Pharmacy in Phoenix.

Detectives believe Van Eaton was killed and buried there in December 2014. Police say Strong admitted to "being present" for the crime.

24-year-old Teniqua Reed was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing Van Eaton's $1,500-a-month Social Security bank deposits.

Authorities are still investigating.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com

