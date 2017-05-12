Burning incense cause of first alarm fire in Glendale

Fire officials believe burning incense is the cause of a first alarm house fire in Glendale Monday afternoon.

The fire began around 4 p.m. at a home near McLellan Road and 81st Avenue.

[RELATED: Firefighters battle large house fire in Glendale]

Investigators believe the fire was started by an unattended burning incense stick that was left on the back porch. Officials say the stick probably caught nearby bushes on fire, eventually spreading to the house.

Both the Glendale Fire Department and the Phoenix Fire Department battled the blaze but they were not able to save the house.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.