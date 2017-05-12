Phoenix landmark changed to penis in apparent prank

The "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain in Phoenix was vandalized on Wednesday afternoon. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

The letter "S" on Sunnyslope Mountain was looking a little different earlier this week.

Apparently, someone, or possibly a group of people, managed to use tablecloths and toilet paper to make the landmark look like a penis.

The "S" was turned into two "circles" to resemble testicles.

Some additional white lines were added to create the appearance of a penis.

A Sunnyslope High School spokesperson said it happened on Wednesday and the incident is being investigated.

School officials are trying to figure out who removed the "artwork" before school started on Thursday.

The spokesperson said there is no permanent damage.

Graduation is on Friday and it may have been a senior prank.

The mountain is located in north central Phoenix and overlooks the Sunnyslope region of the city.

