Friday, May 12

Flat Track Motorcycle Racing national championship tour returns to Phoenix

Up to 40 of the nation's top professional motorcycle racers are expected in Phoenix to compete in the Law Tigers Arizona Mile, presented by Indian Motorcycles, which is sanctioned by American Flat Track, also known as AMA Pro. Phoenix is the fourth stop of the 18-race series which began at Daytona in March and will award the Number One plate to the top rider in Southern California in October.

"Flat track racing was born in America and has deep roots on dirt tracks where riders race handlebar to handlebar at triple digit speeds and draft each other on the front and back stretches NASCAR-style, which can produce several lead changes and exciting racing lap after lap," noted Chris Morgan, event co-promoter. "It is the ultimate pure competition with the riders in full view of the fans as they wrestle their big-motor machines on the track, Saturday May 13 promises to be very entertaining."

For more information, visit: www.turfparadise.com/

Turf Paradise

1501 West Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Mother and three kids own Valley Chompie's locations

Lovey Borenstein is in her 80s, still goes to work almost every day and is an integral part of the success of this local family-owned business. Because family is important to them, every Chompie's location is offering a free slice of Strawberry White Chocolate Layer Cake for moms on Mother's Day.

Chompie's is offering a free slice of Strawberry White Chocolate Layer Cake for moms on Mother’s Day, valued at $6.95 (with purchase of entree).

For more information, visit: www.Chompies.com

Locations:

Chompie's Chandler

3481 W. Frye Road

Chandler, AZ 85226

(480) 398-3008

Chompie's Glendale

7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center #1145

Glendale, AZ 85308

(623) 334-3104

Chompie's Phoenix

4550 E. Cactus Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602)710-2910

Chompie's Scottsdale

9301 E. Shea Blvd

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

(480) 860-0475

Chompie's Tempe

1160 East University

Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 557-0700



Celebrate Mother's Day at Chase Field with food and Dbacks Merchandise

Still looking for something to do with mom on Mother's Day? Head out to Chase Field and watch the Dbacks play during a special Mother's Day afternoon game.

Here are the food items that will be showcased ATM Chase Field:

Pink-themed Churro Dog - white-iced Long John doughnut, pink sugar churro, vanilla frozen yogurt, strawberry topping, whipped cream and pink pearl candy. The Mother's Day Churro Dog will be available at select dessert portables (Sections 114, 123 and 315).

Bacon Berry French Toast - Griddled French Toast filled with sweetened cream cheese and fresh berries and topped with powdered sugar, raspberry sauce and chopped bacon, served with a side of maple syrup. The Bacon Berry French Toast will be available at Red Hot locations (Section 118, 139 and 312).

$5 Mimosas will be available at liquor portables throughout the ballpark.

Mother's Day Caramel Apples fans can choose between a pink, white and red sprinkle blend or a pink, white and red M&M caramel apple available at dessert portables throughout the ballpark.

Pink-themed/Mother's Day themed items and stylish D-backs gear for ladies:

D-backs players and on-field personnel will wear pink-themed items, including special jerseys and caps and will use Mother's Day themed baseballs and bases. The items will be available for purchase at D-backs Authentics beginning May 15 to benefit the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation.

The Team Shop will also carry an assortment of Mother's Day-specific merchandise.

CereMOMial first pitch:

More than 20 moms will throw out the cereMOMial first pitch, which they won the opportunity through various TV and radio contests.

Breast cancer survivors Pam Bradley, mom of D-backs pitcher Archie Bradley, and Nelly Garcia, mom of D-backs pitcher Taijuan Walker, will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Honorary Bat Girl - Phoenix resident Leslie Chester will be honored in a pregame ceremony and as a ceremonial first pitch guest as part of a contest that Major League Baseball held that recognizes baseball fans who have been affected by breast cancer and who demonstrate a commitment to eradicating the disease. Chester was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2015 and is a mother of two daughters, who were supportive of her during her battle. Chester recently started a T-shirt company to help raise funds for those locally who cannot afford their cancer treatments.

D-backs Mother's Day Clutch Purse Giveaway the first 10,000 moms will receive a D-backs clutch purse with a $5 gift card, courtesy of PetSmart. In addition, 10 lucky moms will receive a $100 PetSmart gift card in their clutch.

Moms Run the Bases moms will be able to join their kids in running the bases after the D-backs game and for every mom and kid that crosses home plate, the D-backs will donate $1 to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

Sandlot playground area for kids, great viewing area for parents to still be able to watch the game, great location for a "mom hangout.”

Chase Field Executive Chef Stephen Tilder has created a special Mother's Day brunch menu in The Draft Room and the Audi quattro Lounge. Each brunch option includes a glass of champagne and reservations can be made by calling: (602)462-3000.

For more information, visit: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks

Diary of a Wimpy Kid opens in theatres today

They're the hugely popular and funny books, and now movies that kids love. It's the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, and the latest edition, "The Long Haul," opens today in theatres. Jeff Kinney the author of the books and Actor Jason Drucker, the star of the films join us to talk about this popular phenomenon, and what trouble "Greg" gets into with a new plan that goes terribly wrong.

A family road trip to grandma's 90th birthday celebration takes a wrong turn when a boy (Jason Ian Drucker) hatches his latest scheme to become famous. A Heffley family road trip to attend Meemaw's 90th birthday party goes hilariously off course thanks to Greg's newest scheme to get to a video gaming convention.

For more information on "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," visit: http://www.foxmovies.com/movies/diary-of-a-wimpy-kid-the-long-haul

Food Truck Friday: CarH's Kitchen brings Peruvian & Colombian food

Peruvian, Colombian husband and wife team, bring freshly cooked multicultural cuisine to Arizona. And, they prepare it in their custom-built food truck. Carh’s Kitchen thrives on tradition, creativity and bold flavors, that we put to the taste-test.

Originally from New York, Dave and Pat spent many years catering their family's and locally organized events. It's only natural that the demand for their tasty food reached such heights that bringing the food to anybody willing to try it was the next step.

Carh's Kitchen Food Truck opened for business mid-2013 and has been wowing its customers with its tasty original and cultural food. Family owned and operated, Carh's Kitchen dedicated to satisfying the bellies of every customer.

For more information, visit: www.CarhsKitchen.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarhsKitchen

Tara at the Movies: Snatched

For more information, on the movie, "Snatched,” visit: http://www.foxmovies.com/movies/snatched

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/