ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 12-15)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (May 12-15), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Northbound Interstate 17 will be closed between Glendale and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix this weekend as crews continue a project to add a new layer of smooth, durable rubberized asphalt to the freeway.

According to ADOT, rubber from about 75,000 tires will be used. The process is not new for the agency as rubberized asphalt is used on many stretches of Arizona's highways.

“What we like most about rubberized asphalt is its durability,” said Dallas Hammit, ADOT’s state engineer and deputy director for transportation. “When our riding surface pavement lasts longer – in some areas for well over a decade – it is cost effective and limits traffic disruptions.”

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to avoid heavier traffic due to the freeway closure. Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (May 12-15):

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Glendale and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 15) for rubberized asphalt paving. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Northern and Dunlap avenues both narrowed to one direction in each direction at I-17, with no left turns allowed. Consider other streets for east-west travel, including Bethany Home Road or Peoria Avenue. Southbound HOV lane closed between Dunlap and Northern avenues. DETOUR : Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Glendale Avenue can detour along frontage road or use 19th or 27th avenues. Consider alternate routes due to anticipated heavy traffic.

: Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Glendale Avenue can detour along frontage road or use 19th or 27th avenues. Consider alternate routes due to anticipated heavy traffic. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 in West Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 15) for bridge work. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes to limit delays. Drivers can exit southbound Loop 101 to eastbound McDowell Road and use southbound 91st Avenue to access eastbound I-10.

: Consider alternate routes to limit delays. Drivers can exit southbound Loop 101 to eastbound McDowell Road and use southbound 91st Avenue to access eastbound I-10. Southbound Interstate 17 off-ramp at Seventh Avenue closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday (May 13) for city of Phoenix waterline project. DETOUR : Consider using other nearby southbound exits, including Durango Street/19th Avenue or Seventh Street.

: Consider using other nearby southbound exits, including Durango Street/19th Avenue or Seventh Street. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to three lanes overnight between 67th and 79th avenues from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 13) for temporary barrier-wall installation. DETOUR : Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone.

: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zone. Interstate 10 off-ramps (both directions) at 43rd Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 p.m. Sunday (May 14) for traffic-signal maintenance. 43rd Avenue also closed in both directions between McDowell Road and Van Buren Street (no I-10 access). DETOUR : Consider alternate routes, including the I-10 off-ramps at 35th or 51st avenues.

: Consider alternate routes, including the I-10 off-ramps at 35th or 51st avenues. US 60 (Superstition Freeway) left lanes closed in both directions between Rural Road and Loop 101 (Price Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (May 13) for median wall repairs. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zone.

NEW: Check out the new ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 12-15). MORE: https://t.co/bIaKJdsEHQ pic.twitter.com/UEPKofbnWH — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2017

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.