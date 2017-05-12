Medical clinic among next retail outlets at Phoenix airport

An artist's rendering of a new retail shop (SOURCE: Sky Harbor)

An artist's rendering of one of the new retail shops. (SOURCE: Sky Harbor)

An artist's rendering of the new places opening at Sky Harbor soon (SOURCE: Sky Harbor)

The next phase of an overhaul of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's busiest terminal will include a medical clinic and 15 additional retail outlets.

The Terminal 4 overhaul approved Wednesday by the City Council includes the award of multiple contracts for retail operators.

Airport officials said the Mach1Medical clinic to be located inside a Drugs & More store will be Sky Harbor's first full service medical clinic, and have a doctor on staff and provide prescriptions, physicals and other services.

Other retail stores announced as part of the overhaul include a store selling electronic entertainment gadgetry, two duty-free and duty-paid stores and stores selling gifts, clothing, home accessories, traveler needs and baggage.

Officials said the stores will open in phases through the end of the first quarter of 2018.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.