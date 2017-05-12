Desert Vista High School vandalized by graffiti containing racial slur

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect responsible for vandalizing the Desert Vista High School campus and they need the public’s help.

Early Monday morning, staff spotted a racial slur spray-painted on outlying bathrooms according to the Tempe Union High School District.

They removed the graffiti and contacted the police, who have opened an investigation into the matter.

Tempe District officials said they have no reason to believe that any Desert Vista students were involved in this act of vandalism.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to provide any information regarding this crime. If anyone has information regarding the incident, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered.

