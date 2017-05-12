Arizona's new school voucher law gets first legal challenge

Formal efforts to ask voters to repeal Arizona's new school voucher expansion law and two others making it more difficult for citizens to enact laws have been filed.

Separately Thursday, the group working to get the initiative measures repealed filed a court challenge to one of them.

Proponents have 90 days to collect about 75,000 signatures to block the laws until the November 2018 general election.

The voucher bill Republican Gov. Doug Ducey signed last month allows all 1.2 million Arizona schoolchildren to use tax money for private schools but is capped at 30,000 students by 2022.

The initiative bills Ducey signed allow minor errors to invalidate them and makes it illegal to pay petition circulators per signature.

The court case says the "strict compliance" law violates the Arizona Constitution.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.