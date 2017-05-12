Arizona man jailed after crashing van, fleeing authorities

A Cottonwood man is facing numerous charges for a hit-and-run accident in Camp Verde, fleeing from a Yavapai County Sheriff's deputy and allegedly damaging a hotel in Sedona.

Sheriff's officials say 37-year-old Brandon Mandeville is jailed on suspicion of driving on a suspended license, leaving the scene of an accident, criminal damage, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempted burglary and disorderly conduct.

They say Mandeville crashed his van into a fence in Camp Verde early last Thursday, damaging a main cable distribution box.

He ran from the scene and dropped a backpack that allegedly had heroin residue and drug paraphernalia.

Sedona police spotted Mandeville on Saturday.

They say he fled to a hotel and tried to kick in the sliding glass door of a second-story room, causing $2,000 damage.

