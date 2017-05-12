'Pink Panther' sentenced for burgalizing about 40 Arizona homes

A man dubbed the "Pink Panther" burglar who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in cash and jewelry from Sun City-area homes has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Maricopa County Attorney's Office officials say 24-year-old Dalton Philbrick also was ordered Wednesday to pay more than $206,000 in restitution.

He previously pleaded guilty to burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Suspected 'Pink Panther' in custody after 40+ burglaries]

From January 2015 until his arrest a year later, Philbrick was believed to have committed about 40 home burglaries in Sun City and Sun City West.

Philbrick claimed responsibility for 16 of the burglaries in which authorities had forensic evidence tying him to the crime.

Authorities say Philbrick was difficult to capture because he wore latex gloves, only stole goods without serial numbers and never went to pawn shops.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.