2 people arrested in North Phoenix robbery spree

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -
Two people were arrested in connection with a series of robberies in North Phoenix Friday morning.
According to Phoenix police, a man and woman were arrested after they attempted to rob a Circle K at Thunderbird Road and Tatum Blvd. after 12:30 a.m.
Police say the two suspects hit a total of six convenience stores since Thursday morning.
The pair did not put up a fight when the police arrived.
Officers had been looking for a white Dodge Stratus involved in the robbery.
Officers did find a handgun in the car.
They determined that the handgun was used in all the robberies.
Both the man and woman are in an area jail.
