2 people arrested in North Phoenix robbery spree

The car involved in the robberies being towed away (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

Female suspect taken into police custody (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

One of the robbery suspects taken into police custody (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two people were arrested in connection with a series of robberies in North Phoenix Friday morning.

According to Phoenix police, a man and woman were arrested after they attempted to rob a Circle K at Thunderbird Road and Tatum Blvd. after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the two suspects hit a total of six convenience stores since Thursday morning.

The pair did not put up a fight when the police arrived.

Officers had been looking for a white Dodge Stratus involved in the robbery.

Officers did find a handgun in the car.

They determined that the handgun was used in all the robberies.

Both the man and woman are in an area jail.

