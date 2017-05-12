Police: One person dead in shooting at 27th Avenue and Butler Drive

Police investigating the scene of a fatal shooting at 27th Avenue and Butler Drive (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m., they responded to a call and found a man collapsed at the corner of 27th Avenue and Bulter Drive.

Officials say the man was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There are currently looking for suspects involved in the shooting.

The case is under investigation.

If anyone knows anything about this shooting, they are urged to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.

