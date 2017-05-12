Police: Man identified in Phoenix shooting

Police: Man identified in Phoenix shootingPosted: Updated:
Arizona nurse arrested in California child sex case
The third suspect arrested in a Northern California child abuse case involving a brain surgeon and a nurse has been identified as a 29-year-old Arizona nurse.
2 people found dead inside car in Tempe
Tempe police are investigating a case after two people were found dead inside a car at the Garden Grove apartment complex late Thursday night.
Home intruder in Chandler leaves note asking for sex
A Chandler woman says she feels terrorized and "extremely violated" after someone broke into her home and left a note asking for sex.
The old Phoenix Trotting Park set for demolition
The Phoenix Trotting Park near Interstate 10 and State Route 303 has been abandoned for more than 50 years, but will soon be demolished.
UPDATE
Motorcycle rider killed in Gilbert crash
The motorcycle rider who was in "extremely critical condition" after a wreck involving one other vehicle in Gilbert has died.
Rocker Chris Cornell hanged himself after concert, officials say
The Detroit Free Press reported that Detroit police social media manager Dontae Freeman said Cornell was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel with "a band around his neck." The Detroit News cited Freeman in a similar report.
Family dog attacked by wild animal in Fountain Hills backyard
A Fountain Hills family is devastated after one of their dogs was attacked by a wild animal in their backyard.
Family members pray for Phoenix mom's safe return
The flyers are up all over the neighborhood. Phoenix mom Christine Mustafa is missing and the search is on to find her.
Poston Butte HS yearbooks printed with inappropriate comments
The Florence Unified School District is apologizing after hundreds of Poston Butte High School yearbooks went out with inappropriate messages inside.
Schools increasing security after threats by armed masked man
A series of threats by a man wearing a mask and carrying a knife or ax has led to increased police patrols and several Glendale elementary schools taking action.
Grieving father Pays it Forward to Valley woman who eases parents pain
A Chandler woman has been devoted to helping distraught parents who have lost a child find strength to move on. One father saw the good she was doing and decided to Pay It Forward.
Caught on camera: Scottsdale choir sings at 30,000 feet
Arizona veterans, motorcyclists ride out for 'Run for the Wall'
More than 400 motorcyclists began their 'Run for the Wall' Thursday morning in Phoenix.
Valley teen honored for stuffed animal donation
A Valley teen was honored on Thursday for thinking of others with one big donation.
