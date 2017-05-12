Police: Man identified in Phoenix shooting

By News Staff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police. 

Police say at around 9:30 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at the corner of 27th Avenue and Bulter Drive.

Officers located a man in a parking lot.

Authorities say the victim suffered a gunshot wound.  

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say information is very limited due to the lack of witnesses.

Phoenix police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kevin Rogers. 

The case is under investigation. 

If anyone knows anything about this shooting, they are urged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness

