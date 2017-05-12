Police: Man identified in Phoenix shooting

Police say they found a man collapsed on the ground at 27th Ave and Butler Dr. (SOURCE: 3TV/ CBS 5)

Police investigating the scene of a fatal shooting at 27th Avenue and Butler Drive (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS 5)

One person is dead following a shooting in Phoenix Thursday night, according to Phoenix Police.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at the corner of 27th Avenue and Bulter Drive.

Officers located a man in a parking lot.

Authorities say the victim suffered a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say information is very limited due to the lack of witnesses.

Phoenix police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kevin Rogers.

The case is under investigation.

If anyone knows anything about this shooting, they are urged to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness.

Police searching for a suspect after man is shot dead near 27th Ave and Dunlap. No other injuries. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/hZyLTPfjB7 — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 12, 2017

Man was found collapsed on the street corner. Neither a victim identity or suspect description have been released. #azfamily #cbs5az pic.twitter.com/lsmT5KGrfi — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 12, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.