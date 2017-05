Most, if not all, of the flowers inside the trailer were destroyed. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A semi-truck that was hauling Mother's Day flowers caught fire just outside of the Valley on Interstate 10 on Thursday evening.

The truck was at milepost 171, which was west of the Gila River Bridge when the blaze started in the westbound lanes.

An investigation is underway into what started the fire.

A current look of I10 WB at MP171. Right lane will have extended closure. Use exit 185 to SR87 into Chandler. Mother's Day flowers on board. pic.twitter.com/m70eAlKucp — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 12, 2017

