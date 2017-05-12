Online footprints are manageable, but not erasablePosted: Updated:
Morgan Loew is an investigative reporter on the CBS 5 Investigates team. His reports have landed crooks behind bars and led to changes in state law.
Click to learn more about Morgan .
He has exposed conmen who prey on the elderly and predators who target women and children. Morgan combines his legal training with the experience he’s earned over 20-years of news reporting in Arizona to break big stories and dig beyond the headlines. His stories about education, consumer scams and crooked politicians have gone on to make national headlines. Among his favorite investigations are the ones that take him undercover. In addition his hidden camera investigations on drug and human smuggling, Morgan infiltrated some of the most dangerous militia and vigilante groups in the southwest. Members were later charged with crimes that range from murder to child molesting. Over the years, Morgan’s work has appeared on CBS News, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and NPR. Morgan won ten Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for investigative reporting, the Society of Professional Journalists’ First Amendment Award, and a commendation from the Humane Society of the United States. Morgan is a graduate of the University of Arizona School of Journalism, earned his Juris Doctorate at Concord Law School, teaches media law at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, and is the president of the First Amendment Coalition of Arizona, Inc., which advocates for open records and open government. When he’s not working, Morgan enjoys camping, cheering for the Arizona Wildcats, and spending time with his family at their ranch in southern Arizona.
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safeMore>>
Online footprints are manageable, but not erasable
Online footprints are manageable, but not erasable
If you ask people in downtown Phoenix, they will likely tell you that there is a ton of information about them available online. What they are not likely to know is how to reduce the amount of information available.More >
If you ask people in downtown Phoenix, they will likely tell you that there is a ton of information about them available online. What they are not likely to know is how to reduce the amount of information available.More >
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
Home security you can do yourself
Home security you can do yourself
Protect your family and your home by simply visiting your local hardware store. Roman Quinonez from Lowe's shows us the products that can make a huge difference when it comes to warding off intruders.More >
Protect your family and your home by simply visiting your local hardware store. Roman Quinonez from Lowe's shows us the products that can make a huge difference when it comes to warding off intruders.More >
School district beefing up security in front office in case of shootings
School district beefing up security in front office in case of shootings
The Deer Valley Unified School District has just approved new safety features to protect students and staff from gunfire.More >
The Deer Valley Unified School District has just approved new safety features to protect students and staff from gunfire.More >
Guns on school grounds: Who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
Guns on school grounds: Who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
Since the start of the 2012-2013 academic year, schools in Maricopa County have dealt with a firearm on campus at least 47 times. But what many school districts don't know is that state education officials stopped trusting their firearm data years ago.More >
Since the start of the 2012-2013 academic year, schools in Maricopa County have dealt with a firearm on campus at least 47 times. But what many school districts don't know is that state education officials stopped trusting their firearm data years ago.More >
Guns on school grounds: who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
Guns on school grounds: who's actually keeping track in Arizona?
A Power of 2 investigation found that guns continue to turn up at Maricopa County schools, and as we found out the state stopped tracking them.More >
A Power of 2 investigation found that guns continue to turn up at Maricopa County schools, and as we found out the state stopped tracking them.More >