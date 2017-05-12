Online footprints are manageable, but not erasable

Experts recommend using a P.O. Box as your home address, to get your mail and other government documents. This will make it more difficult for people to learn where you live. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

How hard would it be to track down a complete stranger with little more information than name or a photo? It's easier than many people think. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

If you ask people in downtown Phoenix, they will likely tell you that there is a ton of information about them available online. What they are not likely to know is how to reduce the amount of information available.

"There's a whole lot out there," said Cheyenne Geis, who is an Arizona State University student.

"You can find out a lot of stuff without trying very hard," said John Barsuhn, who is visiting the Valley from Michigan.

"I don't think a lot of times you realize how much you put out there. I know I have a lot of stuff out there," said Brittany Bowyer.

Home addresses, financial information, court records and more are all available at the stroke of a computer key. From social media to government websites to data aggregators, it is easy to track down complete strangers and to find out personal, financial and business information about them.

"You're never going to be able to take all of your information off of the internet," said Ken Colburn, who is the president of Data Doctors Computer Services.

But Colburn says there are some steps everyone can take to increase their privacy and reduce their online footprints.

Colburn recommends using a P.O. Box as your home address, to get your mail and other government documents. This will make it more difficult for people to learn where you live.

Removing your birthday from your Facebook account will make it tougher for data thieves to steal your identity.

Clicking the "opt out" option on data aggregator websites will also reduce the amount of information that is easily accessible to people or companies that want details about you.

"The good news is most of them do have an option for you to go in and then opt out. Say, 'I don't want my information in your database.' The bad news is you have to do it one company at a time," said Colburn.

