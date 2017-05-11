Cardinals Introduce draft picks

On a day when the Arizona Cardinals put their relationship with Daryl Washington in the past, the team's future was front and center. Draft picks Budda Baker, Chad Williams and Dorian Johnson met the media for their first official day of work on Thursday.

"It's very exciting," says Baker, the Cardinals second round pick out of Washington. "I've been waiting to get on an actual team for a while."

Baker is expected to make an impact in the Cardinals secondary. Third-round pick Chad Williams first caught the Cardinals attention when his Grambling team visited the University of Arizona. Williams caught 13 passes against the Wildcats last season.

"Who would ever know that I would end up here after the performance that I did in Arizona," says Williams. "I'm very much ready to try to contribute to have more performances like that in Arizona."

Following Johnson to the podium was fourth round pick Dorian Johnson. Despite growing up in Pennsylvania, Johnson says he was actually a Cardinals fan.

The Cardinals rookies hit the field for the first time on Friday morning for the start of rookie camp.

