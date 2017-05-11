Forced to shoot: Valley widow talks about life or death decisionPosted: Updated:
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safeMore>>
A high-tech solution for the Valley's most dangerous intersections
Traffic engineers have controlled intersections the same way for roughly the last 65 years, but researchers are testing a new approach in Anthem that could radically change that -- and save lives.More >
Power of 2: Empowering you to be safe
All this week, 3TV and CBS 5 join forces to give Arizona families expert safety advice. We're equipping you with the tools to help protect yourself and your loved ones. We'll also share real survival stories from Valley crime victims. Find out what they want you to know.More >
Online footprints are manageable, but not erasable
If you ask people in downtown Phoenix, they will likely tell you that there is a ton of information about them available online. What they are not likely to know is how to reduce the amount of information available.More >
Forced to shoot: Valley widow talks about life or death decision
A Valley widow is talking for the very first time about how she grabbed her gun and survived a brutal beating.She also talked about how pulling the trigger saved her life but also stole something from her.More >
Home security you can do yourself
Protect your family and your home by simply visiting your local hardware store. Roman Quinonez from Lowe's shows us the products that can make a huge difference when it comes to warding off intruders.More >
School district beefing up security in front office in case of shootings
The Deer Valley Unified School District has just approved new safety features to protect students and staff from gunfire.More >
