After appeals denied, Valley man deported following ICE check-in

The attorney for a man fighting deportation orders to remain in the Valley says he's been told Marco Tulio Coss is now on the way to Mexico.

Coss and his attorney Ravindar Arora left an appointment at ICE headquarters Thursday morning. Arora says he was told Coss would have to go down the street to be fitted for an ankle bracelet as ICE mulled over a new request for a stay of removal.

Arora says he was told in the morning appointment that Coss would have 30 days to get his affairs in order if the motion was denied and deportation orders were issued. Arora says hours after he left his client to get the electronic monitoring system, he began receiving phone calls that Coss had been detained.

ICE released a statement reading:

Mr. Coss is currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) based on a removal order issued in January 2011 by the Department of Justices Executive Office for Immigration Review. Mr. Coss appeal to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) was subsequently denied in May 2012. Mr. Coss appealed the denial in June 2012 to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals and was denied in October 2012. Mr. Coss is subject to a final order of removal.

Arora had returned to ICE headquarters to get answers and, he says, ICE officials there told him Coss had already been bussed out, headed to the southern border.

Coss was pulled over for speeding in 2009 and found to be living in the country illegally. Coss exhausted all appeals to remain in the country by 2013. At that time, Coss was given supervision orders requiring him to check in at ICE headquarters regularly. Those orders allowed Coss to continue his life in the Valley with his wife and children and maintain his construction job.

After four years of checking in with ICE, Coss was recently told he was again facing deportation orders. His attorney says he doesn't believe there's anything else he can do to help Coss, and that ICE robbed his family the chance to say their goodbyes.

