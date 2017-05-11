Woman loses 130 pounds, shows off extra skin in viral post

BASTROP, TEXAS -- A Texas woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.

Through diet and exercise, Jordan Kirkham lost 130 pounds. During a recent trip to the pool with her husband, she showed of her new figure and extra skin.

"The excess skin is real, but that's what you get when you've lost 130lbs. Anyways, this post isn't about my skin, it's about the fact that my husband can pick me up!"

The excess skin is real, but that's what you get when you've lost 130lbs. Anyways, this post isn't about my skin, it's about the fact that my husband can pick me up! Hot damn. ?? EDIT; the kid in the back is NOT drowning, he was mid coming up. He is alive and well. ?????? A post shared by J O R D A A N S P A R K|???? (@jordaan_spark_) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

The post has nearly 50,000 likes and over 1,200 mostly-supportive comments.

Follow Jordan's story on Instagram here.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.