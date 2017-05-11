Woman loses 130 pounds, shows off extra skin in viral post

By News Staff
Jordan Kirkham's viral post (@jordaan_spark_) Jordan Kirkham's viral post (@jordaan_spark_)

BASTROP, TEXAS -- A Texas woman has struck a chord with the Internet over an inspirational Instagram post.

Through diet and exercise, Jordan Kirkham lost 130 pounds. During a recent trip to the pool with her husband, she showed of her new figure and extra skin.

"The excess skin is real, but that's what you get when you've lost 130lbs. Anyways, this post isn't about my skin, it's about the fact that my husband can pick me up!"

The post has nearly 50,000 likes and over 1,200 mostly-supportive comments.

