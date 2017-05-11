Mom and student Pay it Forward to special education teacher

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Being a high school student these days isn't easy, especially when you have special needs.

Just ask Collin Barth, who battles social anxiety and depression.

But campus life for Collin and other students with physical and emotional challenges has been made a lot easier, thanks to Scott Crandall.

Crandall is a special education staff member at San Tan Foothills High School.

"I spend part of my day in the chair and the rest with a cane, so hopefully they see that even a little bit of disability, you can still do what you want to do," said Crandall.

Crandall is constantly staying after school to work with kids, while hosting clubs and activities, even though he doesn't make any extra money for it.

Barth's mother Kathleen said the bond Collin has made with her son has made an incredible difference helping Collin become more outspoken and better communicate with others.

"Collin wouldn't be where he is right now if it wasn't for Scott," said Barth.

In fact, Crandall was instrumental in encouraging Collin to go to his senior prom.

"He has physical handicaps himself, and even though he has his own physical limitations, he doesn't let that limit himself," said Kathleen Barth. "He's there for the kids to make them better."

As a way to thank Crandall, the Barths reached out to CBS 5 to Pay it Forward to Crandall.

The Barths surprised Crandall during one of his classes.   

"I want to say a big thank you for all that you do for our high school, to make it a place of greatness, and especially what you have done for my son Collin," Barth told Crandall. "So on behalf of Channel 5 news and our family at San Tan High School, and my family, I want to present you $500."

