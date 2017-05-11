Meth, cocaine found wrapped up as Mother's day gifts

It wasn't the "mother" of all drug busts, but it was still a pretty big one.

Deputies from the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office found 10 pounds of meth and half a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop. The drugs were wrapped up and disguised as Mother's Day gifts!

Deputies stopped the vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 291 on Interstate 40.

A drug detection canine was used on the vehicle and positively alerted to the odor of illegal drugs on the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy located the drugs hidden inside of a wrapped mother’s day gift.

Jasmine Bustamonte Castro and Alejandro Luis Ruiz were arrested.

Both suspects were booked into the Navajo County Jail on multiple felony charges related to illegal drug trafficking.

Their bond is set at $120,000.

The drugs have a street value of approximately $453,000 for the methamphetamine and $16,800 for the cocaine.

Sheriff “K.C” Clark stated, “Drug smugglers try all kinds of stupid ploys to smuggle illegal contraband, including gift wrapped presents! The only thing these gifts are going to bring to these defendants is a lengthy jail stay."

