Valley exterminators called heroes after pulling Glendale grandfather out of lake

The pest control technicians stopped by Deal's house again on Thursday and were pleased to see he is doing well. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Bob Deal suffered an assortment of cuts, scrapes and bruises, but avoided any serious injury. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Jason Stottler and Paul Shuma were working on Deal's home when they dropped everything and jumped in the lake. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A couple of exterminators saved a Glendale grandfather who was struggling in a lake behind his house. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

They're not superheroes - they're exterminators.

But you wouldn't know it after a couple of Valley pest control technicians rushed in to save a Glendale grandfather's life.

Bob Deal, 83, didn't think he was doing anything crazy while trying to scoop up a dead fish Wednesday by the lake behind his backyard in Glendale's Arrowhead lakes community.

Then all of a sudden, Deal slipped on some gravel near the embankment and fell in.

"My feet gave out from under me and instantly I was in the water," said Deal. "It was plenty deep and difficult to get out of."

The west Valley grandfather knew he was in trouble, so he started struggling in the water and screaming for help, but no one came.

Finally, after about 10 minutes, a neighbor spotted Deal and ran over to a couple of technicians from Burns Pest Control.

Jason Stottler and Paul Shuma were working on Deal's home when they dropped everything and jumped in the lake.

"I didn't think twice about it," said Stottler. "I knew there was somebody in trouble and went back to see what it was. I saw him in the water and just jumped in to get him."

"I just reached in and grabbed him by the arms and went to lift him up, and Jason was lifting from behind," said Shuma. "We got him to stand up so he wasn't panicked anymore."

Deal suffered an assortment of cuts, scrapes and bruises, but avoided any serious injury.

On Thursday, Deal was back home relaxing with his wife, knowing full well that his frightening fall could have had a much different outcome.

"I'm just eternally grateful for those guys because they didn't have to do that," said Deal. "That's not their line of duty. They are exterminators."

The pest control technicians stopped by Deal's house again on Thursday and were pleased to see he is doing well.

"We actually spent time in prayer, thanking God for these guys and their willingness to get involved," Deal said.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.