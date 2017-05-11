Hamilton High School coach replaced months after alleged hazing incident involving players

The head football coach for Hamilton High School in Chandler has been removed, school officials announced Thursday.

Steve Belles will be allowed to stay on with the school as a teacher for the 2016-2017 school year, and Chandler Unified School District officials said the move is “not disciplinary in nature.”

Belles was placed on leave last month after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against several of his players.

[Previous Story: Police ID 17-year-old suspect in Hamilton HS hazing investigation]

Dick Baniszewski, the current interim coach, will be Belles' replacement from now through the 2016-2017 school year. It is unclear whether Belles will return as head coach after that.

The school said there is a "strong desire" to continue the football program under Baniszewski's leadership.

At this time, neither police nor school officials have indicated that Belles may have known about the alleged hazing incidents.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.