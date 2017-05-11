Fight in gas station bathroom leads to fatal shooting

Police say a man was shot and killed Thursday during a fight in the bathroom at a Phoenix QT gas station.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the QT near Camelback and I-17.

Witnesses reported seeing and hearing a physical altercation between two men in the bathroom.

During the confrontation, police say one man shot the other man.

The alleged shooter told police that the other man was physically assaulting him.

The man that suffered the gunshot wound was transported to the hospital and has since died.

The investigation is ongoing.

Dispute in the men's room at Phoenix QT leads to shooting-PD investigating #azfamily pic.twitter.com/YXhQcOkzXH — Mike Watkiss (@mikewatkiss3tv) May 11, 2017

Cops at Camelback QT investigating shooting #azfamily pic.twitter.com/A67F7DnGP0 — Mike Watkiss (@mikewatkiss3tv) May 11, 2017

Crime scene at QT-Camelback/I-17...one man shot...shooter talking to police #azfamily pic.twitter.com/EEC7RSBk1h — Mike Watkiss (@mikewatkiss3tv) May 11, 2017

