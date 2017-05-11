Gov. Ducey signs bill allowing hot car rescues of kids and pets

Governor Doug Ducey has signed a bill that allows people to rescue kids and pets from hot cars.

The governor tweeted Thursday:

"Proud to sign HB 2494 and protect Good Samaritans who take action to save a life."

On Thursday, the House joined the Senate in the approval of House Bill 2494.

The measure provides lawsuit protections for people who break into cars to rescue children or pets.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh revived the bill after it failed to get a House committee hearing. The Senate approved it for a second time on a 20-7 vote in April.

“A few minutes is all it takes for a child or pet left in a hot car to die of heat stroke,” said Governor Ducey. “That’s a scenario we never want to see happen. With this bill, we are protecting Good Samaritans who take action to save a child or pet and sending a signal that breaking a car window should be the last consideration when someone’s life is on the line. I thank Senator Kavanagh for leading on this important legislation.”

Under House Bill 2494, an individual who enters an unattended motor vehicle to remove a child or domestic animal would be protected from civil liability if a good faith belief exists that the child or pet is in imminent danger of injury or death. The legislation also requires the person to notify law enforcement or emergency medical personnel before entering the vehicle and to stay with the child or pet until authorities arrive.

Ducey mentioned the proposal in January's state of the state address and said that he would sign it when it hit his desk.

Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth had said the bill is unneeded because of good Samaritan laws already in place and it wrongly raises animals to the level and rights of children.

