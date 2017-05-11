BODY CAM VIDEO: Councilman arrested for DUI was 'obviously intoxicated,' said wife

The Tempe Police Department release body camera video of officers talking to Mesa City Councilman Ryan Winkle and his wife during a traffic stop for suspected DUI. (Source: Tempe Police Department, 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tempe Police Department on Thursday released body camera video of a Mesa city councilman being arrested for suspected DUI, and it turns out the councilman's wife had an interesting exchange with an officer on the scene.

An officer pulled Ryan Winkle over at about 1 a.m. Sunday after seeing Winkle’s speeding car swerving in its lane in the area of Mill Avenue and Baseline Road. The officer said the car nearly ran a red light where people were crossing the street.

“They jumped back onto the sidewalk,” the officer told Winkle’s wife, Erika.

According to a police report released Monday, an officer noticed Winkle had “watery and bloodshot” eyes and that his speech was slurred. Police said he also had a “strong and distinct odor of alcohol” and swayed as he stood.

On the video from the officer’s body camera, which was deliberately blurred by the department, Winkle told the officer he had not had anything to drink. He also said he and his wife had been arguing just before the officer stopped them.

Winkle’s wife had something different to say as she explained to the officer who her husband is.

“I’m sorry,” said. “[N]either one of us should be driving.”

She went on to explain that Winkle has been fighting for firefighters and officers to get pensions. The two then had a brief conversation in Spanish.

“It won’t be cool for like the only Democrat in Mesa to get [garbled] in Tempe,” Erika said in a second conversation a few minutes later.

She apologized to the officer and said she and her husband had been arguing about who should have been driving “because he was obviously intoxicated.”

The officer said he wished they had called a cab or an Uber.

“I know,” she said. “I know. I know. I’m so sorry.”

The conversation then took a turn.

“The thing is like, if Tempe screws Ryan, he’s like the only – literally the only Democrat in Mesa. They’re gonna be able to like screw him.”

She then returned to the topic of the pensions.

“He will never say anything because he doesn’t think he should,” she said.

In the background, another officer can be heard administering a field sobriety test.

“I mean I don’t think either one should be driving anyways,” she said. “Don’t even give him -- can we just like get in our car and go? … Now he has dirt for people to like forever like follow him.”

She also pointed out that both police and fighter fighters support her husband “because he’s the only person that supports the unions.”

Winkle declined to take a breath test. He was arrested, but later cited and released.

He released a brief statement Monday.

"During a routine traffic stop early Sunday morning in Tempe, I was processed and cited for Driving Under the Influence. I understand that this is a very serious matter and I am cooperating fully with the Tempe Police Department in every way possible. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, I will not be making any further statements at this time.”

Sunday was the second time Winkle, who was elected last August, has been arrested on suspicion of DUI.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of extreme DUI in Scottsdale in 2008. His BAC was 0.23, nearly three times the legal definition of impaired. Winkle spent a month in jail.

