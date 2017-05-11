Two semis collide in fiery crash west of Phoenix; one person killed

One person was killed when two semi trucks collided in a fiery crash west of Phoenix on Thursday.

It happened just after noon near State Route 85 and Baseline Road.

Officials say two commercial vehicles collided, causing them to catch fire.

Neither of the commercial vehicles was carrying hazardous material.

The driver of one of the commercial vehicles has minor injuries.

The driver of the other commercial vehicle died at the scene.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Northbound SR 85 is closed at Baseline and at Rooks and Southern going eastbound. This will be an extended closure.

SR85 NB closed from Baseline to Broadway for two semi's that crashed and caught fire. pic.twitter.com/0z296cVvNd — Buckeye Valley Fire (@BvfdAz) May 11, 2017

NB SR 85 fatal collision. Extended closure of SR 85. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/PzBcdk2bnf — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 11, 2017

