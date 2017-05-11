Police investigating threat at Peoria High School

Peoria Police have been investigating a threat at Peoria High School, but now say the threat was not credible.

A concerned parent first reported the threat, which was made on social media.

A student had received messages on social media alluding to possible violence on campus. That student then notified a parent, who then contacted police.

The messages made reference to there being a shooting at Peoria High School on Thursday, May 11. Further investigation found the messages did not contain any threats to commit a crime. Instead, the messages were spreading an unsubstantiated rumor that a shooting was supposed to occur.

The source of the rumor has not been identified.

No credible threat could be established and the Peoria Unified School District was notified of the incident.

Peoria police made this statement about the incident:

These matters are extremely serious in nature, cause fear and disruption of an educational institution, and are not tolerated by the Peoria Unified School District or the Peoria Police Department. The Peoria Police Department, along with the Peoria Unified School District, is committed to providing the safest possible learning environment for staff and students. It is very important for parents and guardians to have a discussion with their students regarding the severity of posting and sharing this type of information. As was done in this case, we want to remind parents and guardians to not share these posts on social media but instead contact police. If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident they are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.

