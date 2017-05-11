Blue light of rescue beacon helps border agents rescue 5 people in the desert

Federal officials say Border Patrol agents responding to a 911 call and the activation of rescue beacons in the southern Arizona desert rescued five immigrants who had illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

Customs and Border Protection says four Mexican nationals said they'd wandered in the desert for five days before being rescued Tuesday night after calling 911 and activating a beacon.

Also Tuesday night, agents responding to a beacon activation found a Honduran man.

CBP says all five immigrants that occurred in an area patrolled by agents stationed in Ajo declined medical care.

Ajo is 114 miles west of Tucson.

According to the CBP, unscrupulous smugglers often abandon migrants in the desert, causing some to die.

Officials encourage people in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon.

Blue light of life on Rescue Beacon helps #USBP Tucson Sector Agents find distressed migrants in harsh desert #SavingLives #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/DeS2fMv4sm — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) May 10, 2017

