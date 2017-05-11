Half Price Books was founded by Corporate dropout Ken Gjemre and fellow bibliophile Pat Anderson in 1972 and is America's largest family-owned retailer for new and used books.

They are committed to the community. They've been supporting literacy and environmental groups for more than 40 years and will continue working together to carry on the mission and causes of their founders. Each day when they go to work, they hope to do two things: share their favorite things with their friends, and help make the world a little better. That includes recycling and donating more than a million of their overstock books each year to local nonprofits and organizations around the world. Learn more today at www.hpb.com/home

"Be fair to customers and our employees, promote literacy, be kind to the environment and remain financially viable so we may continue."

— Our Mission Statement in the words of HPB Co-Founder Pat Anderson

Locations:

HPB Camelback

2102 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016

(602) 954-4653

HPB Paradise Valley

4322 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

(602) 482-4100

HPB Mesa

6339 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206

(480) 325-8354