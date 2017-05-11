Phoenix police: 3 facing charges in unreported 2014 homicide

(Source: MGN Online)
24-year-old Teniqua Reed. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office) PHOENIX (AP) -
Authorities say three people are facing charges in connection with a homicide case in Phoenix.
Phoenix police say detectives in Washington state recently contacted them about an unreported killing.
They say a suspect in custody in Whatcom County on an unrelated charge recently admitted to being involved in a December 2014 homicide in Phoenix and provided a location for the victim's remains.
Police found the remains and identified the victim as 54-year-old Darren Van Eaton.
They say 48-year-old George Reed and 24-year-old Teniqua Reed allegedly withdrew money from Van Eaton's bank account tied to his Social Security disability benefits.
Police say the Reeds have been arrested on suspicion of fraudulent schemes, theft-control property and credit card theft.
Phoenix police are now trying to extradite 23-year-old Craig Strong from Washington state.
Teniqua was released on her own recognizance and George is being held in jail without bail.
