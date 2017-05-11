Phoenix police: 3 facing charges in unreported 2014 homicide

Authorities say three people are facing charges in connection with a homicide case in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say detectives in Washington state recently contacted them about an unreported killing.

[MUGSHOT: 24-year-old Teniqua Reed]

They say a suspect in custody in Whatcom County on an unrelated charge recently admitted to being involved in a December 2014 homicide in Phoenix and provided a location for the victim's remains.

[RELATED: Initial police report on George Reed]

Police found the remains and identified the victim as 54-year-old Darren Van Eaton.

They say 48-year-old George Reed and 24-year-old Teniqua Reed allegedly withdrew money from Van Eaton's bank account tied to his Social Security disability benefits.

[RELATED: Initial police report on Teniqua Reed]

Police say the Reeds have been arrested on suspicion of fraudulent schemes, theft-control property and credit card theft.

Phoenix police are now trying to extradite 23-year-old Craig Strong from Washington state.

Teniqua was released on her own recognizance and George is being held in jail without bail.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.