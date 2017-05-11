Suspect wanted for child molestation killed in Kingman crash

Kevin Robertson was killed in a crash in Kingman (Source: Modesto Police Dept.)

A man wanted on a child molestation warrant has been killed in a horrific crash in Kingman.

Kingman police say that on Wednesday, May 10, Kevin Marcus Robertson was killed when his truck slammed into a pole.

Roberston, 37, of Modesto, CA, was wanted on a felony warrant for Child Molestation issued by the Modesto Police Department. Modesto police say the charge involved a child under the age of 10.

It was reported that Robertson was despondent, suicidal and believed to be armed with a handgun.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Kingman police officer spotted Roberston inside his truck in a parking lot. Police say Robertson refused to obey the officer's commands and fled in his vehicle.

Officers say as he drove away, he reached speeds of more than 95 miles an hour.

Roberston then rammed his truck into a sign post. It is unknown at this time if Robertson crashed intentionally.

The roadway was closed until Thursday morning.

ALERT! (1/3) Be on the lookout for Kevin Robertson, 37 yrs, wanted on child molest charges w/a child under the age of 10 whom he lived with. pic.twitter.com/4e1QYvGpA0 — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) May 9, 2017

(2/3)Robertson left his southeast Modesto home prior to officers contacting him this morning & was last seen by officers in the Madera area. — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) May 9, 2017

(3/3)He was driving a blue 1994 Chevy S10, CA license # 62607F1. Please share. If seen, call 9-1-1. — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) May 9, 2017

