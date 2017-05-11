Arizona Cardinals release linebacker Daryl Washington

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced Thursday that the team has released linebacker Daryl Washington.

The following is a statement from the team:

"After meeting with Daryl Washington, we have collectively decided it is best to release Daryl and give him the opportunity to continue his career elsewhere."

The linebacker was recently able to earn conditional reinstatement from an indefinite NFL suspension after violating the policy for substance abuse.

He had met with team president Michael Bidwill, General Manager Steve Keim and coach Bruce Arians earlier this week.

Washington was conditionally reinstated from league suspension prior to the draft. He would be evaluated later in the season to see if he would receive full reinstatement, the NFL had previously said in a statement.

Washington was drafted in the second round in 2010, reaching second-team All-Pro status in his third season of 2012. That year, in which Washington also made the Pro Bowl, he had nine sacks and an interception. He also received a contract extension in September.

In April of 2013, Washington was suspended for the first four games of the season after violating the leagues policy on substances of abuse. The following month, he was arrested on an assault charge.

He returned in Week 5 that year to turn in another impressive season, collecting 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions for the 10-6 Cardinals. Washingtons play also helped fellow inside linebacker Karlos Dansby enjoy arguably the best season of his career.

But in late April of 2014, Washington pled guilty on his assault case, getting probation. His indefinite suspension for again violating the leagues substance abuse policy came a month later.

