A street sweeper rolled over Thursday morning on the I-10 near 43rd Avenue.

According to ADOT, this was a single vehicle crash.

It is still not known why the street sweeper rolled over.

The vehicle was on its side and blocking two lanes of traffic. The driver suffered minor injuries.

To speed removal of the crashed street sweeper, we removed the barrier wall on I-10. Now a crane is going to move the vehicle. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/lIAC8Ys2WF — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2017

I-10 westbound past 43rd Ave: A crash is blocking the right 2 lanes. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/HtJkX0xl6f — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 11, 2017

