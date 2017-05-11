Reward for info in arson case jumps to $26,000

A three-alarm fire ripped through an under-construction senior citizens' independent living facility on 22nd and Northern avenues on March 18. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Nearly two months after an arson fire ripped through a senior living center that was under construction in Phoenix, the reward for information leading to the arrests of the suspects has increased exponentially.

That reward started at $1,000. Now it has grown to up to $26,000.

The fire in question was set at about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Video caught two people entering the building at 2211 W. Northern Avenue shortly before that.

The fire was massive, not only destroying the building that was under construction but also doing significant damage to a nearby condo complex.

No injuries were reported.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects a month ago.

One is described as a man wearing a light color shirt and black pants. The other is a person wearing all black. Both, according to Silent Witness, had backpacks.

"People who commit crimes especially of this nature, after they commit them, they talk about them, so somebody out there knows," Sgt. Tom Britt with the Phoenix Police Department said when the video was released.

"We're always asking the public for help with the who. We need help with the why. Why would somebody do this? Was it a prank or calculated? We don't know," Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with the Phoenix Police Department said at the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

