AP Source: Former Cardinals WR Floyd agrees to sign with hometown Vikings

Arizona Cardinals' Michael Floyd (15) gets pulled down by Oakland Raiders' David Amerson (29) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (Source: AP File Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

A person with direct knowledge of the contract tells The Associated Press that wide receiver Michael Floyd has agreed to sign with the Minnesota Vikings.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the one-year deal worth $1.5 million had yet to be announced by the team.

Floyd finished last season with Super Bowl champion New England. He was cut by Arizona after his arrest for drunken driving, an abrupt end to his time with the Cardinals after they drafted him in the first round in 2012.

Floyd was a prep star in Minnesota, giving him the opportunity to get his life back on track in a familiar place. He's currently on home confinement in Arizona as part of the sentence he received Feb. 17.

