Thursday, May 11

Mother and Son run fitness club

Mother and son duo run The Madison Improvement Club with two locations in Phoenix and Tempe.

The Madison Improvement Club is a unique experience that inspires our community to be healthy, fun and connected. Restored, renewed and replenishing vitality daily.

The Madison Improvement Club

Phoenix Location:

3802 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ, 85018

Phone: (602) 296-7118

Tempe Location:

149 South Farmer Avenue, Tempe, AZ, 85281

Phone: (480) 967-0835

Celebrating Peach Festival at Schnepf Farms

If you're looking for something fun to do with mom this weekend, head out to Queen Creek for the annual Peach Festival at Schnepf Farms. Peach pancakes, peach cobbler and peach pie! It's celebration of all things peach out at Schnepf Farms this weekend.

Peachy Details:

1st weekend May **(12th is Vintage Market Days $10.00 entrance)

They will serve the Peachy Pancake breakfast, there will be hay rides to pick peaches, peach pies and peachy cinnamon rolls, however amusement rides will be limited on Friday.)

May 13th & 14th Peach Festival $5.00 admission 12 and younger FREE

2nd weekend May 20th and 21st, 2017 Admission $5.00 Children 12 and younger free.

ADMISSION: $5.00 admission. 12 and younger is FREE

7:30am Peachy Pancake Breakfast & FREE Hayrides to Peach Picking, sampling

8am Amusement rides open (Saturday and Sunday ONLY)

9am Vintage Market Days Opens

Additional Costs: Ride wristbands ($15 or $3 per ride), Food and peaches

Schnepf Farms

24610 S Rittenhouse Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Farm Information and office Line: 480-987-3100, Office Hours: Tuesday - Saturday 9am to 4pm

Home security you can do yourself

Protect your family and your home by simply visiting your local hardware store. Roman Quinonez from Lowe's shows us the products that can make a huge difference when it comes to warding off intruders.

Light summery sides perfect for Mother's Day brunch

Zookz shows us simple summer sides like the garbanzo bean salad with feta, roasted red peppers, green onion and a lemon zest yogurt dressing and the potato salad with black beans, green onion, corn and chipotle sauce.

Several new toasted round sandwiches are hitting the menu at Zookz this summer including:

Parmesan cheese topped with chicken marinated in zookz honey balsamic vinaigrette and tossed with black beans, sweet corn, feta cheese and sunflower seeds. $8.50 (includes a side salad)

Parmesan cheese, egg white frittata topped with tomatoes, avocados and kale tossed in zookz zinger sauce. $5.75

Zookz crunchy chicken salad with apples, cranberries and roasted almonds in zookz sweet heat mustard sauce. $8.50 (includes a side salad)

Zookz Sandwiches

Uptown Plaza

100 E. Camelback Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-279-0906

It's a first in the Valley: Elly's Brunch & Cafe opens in Arizona and have they have taste-testing Chicago's favorite made-to-order comfort foods

If you're from the Midwest, you've probably dined at Elly's Brunch & Cafe, and now for the first time, you can enjoy that same breakfast here in the Valley. Elly's Brunch & Cafe has been a Chicago go-to for breakfast for 20 years, and now they'll be joining Chicagoan Lou Malnati's Pizzeria in the upgraded Uptown Plaza in central Phoenix.

They have put their massive menu of made-to-order comfort foods to the ultimate taste-test. Patrons can expect a large selection of house-made, classic breakfast and lunch items at Elly's, including everything from signature omelets, brioche French toast, and specialty baked pancakes, to prime beef burgers, sandwiches, and soups. Brunch is paired with locally roasted coffee or Greek-style espresso and cappuccino, which can be ordered to go from the walk-up window. Elly's is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week. The space, which is found at 100 East Camelback Road in Phoenix, seats 100 indoors and another 40 outdoors on a shaded patio.



100 E Camelback Suite 166

Phoenix, AZ 85012

Garden Guy: Growing Potted Plants

When dealing with potted plants make sure the pot is larger than the root ball and has a drain hole, use potting soil, and placing rocks at the bottom is unnecessary. For larger pots, it is not needed to fill all the way with potting soil to save on costs. Something to watch for when dealing with potted plants is the water dries out faster than in the ground; the growth is limited by the pot and the limited access of water. You do not want to over water as it could kill the plant so a good way to check is to see how moist the soil is with your finger, if dry water thoroughly so it drains out the bottom. Because there is so many varieties of plants shade, light and watering can vary. Fertilizing the plant occasionally will help the plants as it is not getting as much nutrients in the pot. For easy to grow indoor potted plants you should consider pathos, dracaena, various palms, and snake plants, these plants are easy to maintain and like the indoors. For outdoor plants ruellia brittonia, Mediterranean fan palms, spider plants for hanging pots, and annuals. Location is a key factor with these plants and checking on the regularly is important. They are a great decoration around and are something to have fun with in and around your home. A great fertilizer to look at for those plants is Extreme Juice which is a blend of fish emulsion, liquid seaweed, humic acid, soft phosphate and much more. Perfect for foliar feeding or soil drenching, this natural product will revitalize micro-biotic activity in the soil, stimulate roots, and make plants stronger and healthier.

Tara at the Movies: King Arthur

Bucket List Vacations: The Travel Mom shows us how to travel like a VIP

Now is that time of year to start planning your summer vacations, and thinking about what your bucket list items might be. Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is a regular fixture on the Steve Harvey Show helping people to experience bucket list vacations. Today she shows us how to vacation like a vacation like a VIP, how to get that bucket list vacation, and how to experience the great outdoors like a pro.

Cruising is a great bucket list vacation for many reasons. First and foremost, passengers get to experience many different destinations while only packing/unpacking once. You fall asleep at night and wake up in a different port. Cruises sail on all five continents with the most popular summer cruises being to Europe, Alaska and The Caribbean.

On Steve Harvey, we talk about "baller vacations" and it is fun to Vacation Like A VIP. Look for added value offers this summer where you get room upgrades, credits to be used on properties, discounts at area attractions, complimentary parking and shopping gift cards.

The Great Outdoors offers so many places to have bucket list experiences. I did a project called 49 before 50 where I got to experience all kinds of once in a lifetime adventures. I learned to stand up paddle board, zip line and even did the downhill freestyle ski jump at Utah Olympic Park.

