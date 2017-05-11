Crews save man from house fire in Phoenix

A fire broke out at a house Thursday morning near 59th Avenue and Indian School. Both Phoenix police and Phoenix fire arrived on scene at the same time.

According to fire officials, initial reports made to 911 dispatchers indicated there was an elderly man in a wheelchair inside the home.

The man was able to make it to the doorway where both Phoenix police and Phoenix fire crews moved him away from danger.

Fire crews evaluated the man and he opted not to be taken to the hospital for further examination.

Phoenix FD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighters investigate house fire near 57th Ave and Indian School. Man in wheelchair saved from front porch by @phoenixpolice #azfamily pic.twitter.com/WHbZFX9eA1 — Marc Liverman (@MarcLiverman) May 11, 2017

