Arizona officers ride from Virginia to D.C. for Police Unity Tour

Police officers from all over Arizona are participating in a 250 mile bike ride from Virginia to Washington D.C. The ride is called the Police Unity Tour and it is a tribute to officers who have died in the line of duty.

All riders must raise at least $2,000 to participate. The money goes to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum. Riders include officers as well as surviving family members of officers who have died.

The Police Unity Tour started in 1997 with just 18 riders and has now grown to 2,200 riders.

The riders left from Portsmouth, Virginia yesterday morning for the first day of the tour, riding over 111 miles in just one day.

Steve Berry, detective with the Mesa Police Department, is riding on the tour along with many others from Arizona.

"It's a great honor to get to ride for officers who have given their lives. It's very emotional," Berry said.

Dozens of officers from across the state make up Team Arizona.

"Arizona is very well represented here. We've got officers from the Flagstaff Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff's Department, Pima County Sheriff's Department, Glendale Police Department, Peoria Police Department, of course Mesa, Phoenix Police Department. We've got everybody pretty well represented out here," Berry said.

The riders have about three days to complete the 250 mile ride to Washington D.C. where a ceremony is held to read out the names of the fallen officers of the year. Their names are then added to the Police Memorial Wall in D.C.

#Policeunitytour START OF DAY 2: Hill Day and Rain pic.twitter.com/kiE9wJkhL0 — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 11, 2017

Just arrived in tappahnnock for the night. 111.8 miles today. 7:23 time on the seat. Let's eat!! — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) May 10, 2017

END OF DAY 1- #policeunitytour 113 miles down, stopped at Page Middle School, students made placards for our fallen pic.twitter.com/zfODt8WvV4 — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 10, 2017

PUT DAY 1: @PeoriaAzPS and 200 others getting ready to head out for our first day #policeunitytour #neverforget pic.twitter.com/Z7ySOlyVqD — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 10, 2017

2 @PeoriaAzPS Ofc's to Participate in Police Unity Tour & Police Week in Washington D.C. https://t.co/OjAjRIbHNA pic.twitter.com/iHzJ4UbdrP — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 9, 2017

