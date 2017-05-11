Woman fatally struck by vehicle while trying remove dead cat in Mesa

A woman was fatally struck outside her vehicle in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while she stood in the center lane of a major Mesa road, according to Mesa Police Department.

The accident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday on University Drive just east of Center Street.

Police said 45-year-old Nicole Michelle Wade was traveling westbound when she stopped her vehicle in the center lane.

After exiting the vehicle, she was struck by a pickup truck traveling eastbound.

The driver of the pickup stopped called the police and remained on the scene to help cooperate with officers during the investigation.

[RAW VIDEO: Police briefing on fatal collision in Mesa]

Wade was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

Mesa Police Sgt. Diana Williams said Wade stopped on the road to remove a dead cat from the eastbound lanes of University.

The cat was not involved in the incident and was seen by police the previous day.

"It's a tragedy on both sides, both people involved," said Mesa Police Det. Nik Rasheta. "We would like people out there to know when you get out of your vehicle on the roadway, that's a really dangerous position to put yourself in."

Traffic was blocked for several hours heading eastbound on University, east of Center as police investigated the scene.

Police said there are currently no indications of impairment.

Woman in Mesa fatally struck by pick up after getting out of her car ! Appears impairment not a factor #azfamily pic.twitter.com/HhcZs2X0Dg — Gibby Parra (@GibbyParra) May 11, 2017

