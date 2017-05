A woman was fatally struck outside her vehicle in Mesa. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while she stood in the center lane according to Mesa Police Department.

The accident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning on University Drive just east of Center Street.

Police said the woman had stopped her vehicle in the center lane and after exiting the vehicle, was struck by another vehicle traveling eastbound.

She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time after arrival.

Traffic is blocked heading eastbound on University just east of Center as police investigate the scene.

Police said there are not indications of impairment currently.