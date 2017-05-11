MCSO: Wittmann toddler's death 'suspicious'

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office called on Wednesday the death of a 3-year-old child from Wittmann "suspicious."

It all started when EMT first responders, who were on an unrelated call, were flagged down to a home near 223rd Avenue and Dove Valley Road around 2 p.m. on April 30. There was a child who was hurt.

The 3-year-old was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in severe condition, MCSO said.

A man at the home, Bryan Lyle, was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant out of Phoenix.

The child later died at the hospital on May 2.

According to deputies, they are working to the Department of Child Safety and don't have suspects in custody. The case is being investigated as suspicious, MCSO said.

An investigation is underway.

