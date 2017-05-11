Godley pitches Diamondbacks to 7-1 victory over Tigers

Zack Godley allowed four hits in seven innings after being called up from Triple-A in time to make his second start of the season, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1 on Wednesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Nick Ahmed, Yasmany Tomas and Brandon Drury homered for the Diamondbacks (19-16), who have 13 wins at home this season.

Godley (1-0) allowed one run and struck out six, and A.J. Pollock delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (2-2) allowed three earned runs on eight hits in six innings. Boyd had six strikeouts and three walks, two intentional, and collected his first career hit, an infield single in the third.

The Tigers strung together three straight singles with one out in the second inning. James McCann bounced his into left field to drive in Justin Upton for a 1-0 lead.

The Diamondbacks went ahead for good in the bottom of the third. Ahmed's home run landed in the Arizona bullpen in left field, his second of the year.

With two outs, Pollock and Chris Owings singled, then Paul Goldschmidt's hard grounder up the middle hit Boyd in the leg, and the ball caromed toward third base to load the bases.

Boyd stayed in the game, but a passed ball allowed Pollock to score before the inning ended with the Diamondbacks up 2-1.

In the sixth, Drury doubled with one out and Ahmed was intentionally walked with two outs. Boyd walked Godley, and paid for allowing the pitcher to reach when Pollock knocked in a pair with the bases full.

Anibal Sanchez relieved Boyd in the seventh and gave up back-to-back home runs to Tomas and Drury. Tomas hit his sixth of the season, a two-run shot, and Drury his second.

It marked the third time the Diamondbacks have hit back-to-back home runs this season.

STEALING STRATEGY

The Diamondbacks took over the major league lead in stolen bases Wednesday night with their 38th, courtesy of Goldschmidt in the seventh inning. Pollock leads the team with 11, and manager Torey Lovullo was asked if Pollock has the green light to steal third base at any time. "I don't want to give our strategy away," Lovullo said, pausing for effect. "Yes, he does."

BELL TOLLS

Left-hander Chad Bell made his major league debut for the Tigers, entering the game to pitch the bottom of the eighth. He'd been called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 1.

Bell pitched a scoreless inning with his first strikeout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: OF J.D. Martinez played all nine innings for Toledo Tuesday night as part of a rehab assignment. He is on the 10-day disabled list with a right mid-foot sprain. ... A trainer came out to check on Boyd after he was hit in the leg, but Boyd threw some warmup pitches and stayed in.

Diamondbacks: Pitcher Shelby Miller had right elbow reconstructive surgery on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and Lovullo said he will be out for 15 months. Lovullo expects Miller to return to the team in the coming days. ... LHP T.J. McFarland was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left ankle contusion sustained when he was hit by a line drive in Tuesday's game.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Michael Fulmer (3-1) brings his 2.77 ERA into Friday's start against the Los Angeles Angels in the series opener in Anaheim.

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (3-2) faces the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a four-game series in Phoenix. He's 6-3 in his career against Pittsburgh.

