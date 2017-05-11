Person critical after being hit by vehicle

A person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Oak Street, which is south of Thomas Road.

Investigators said Harvard Street is closed between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

Firefighters said they transported one patient in critical condition. There was a second person hurt but it's unclear what their injuries are, the fire department said.

Police haven't said what led up to the crash.

We'll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

