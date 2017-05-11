2 men hospitalized after crash near 32nd St. & Thomas

Two men were taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Two men were taken to the hospital on Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash in Phoenix.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Oak Street, which is south of Thomas Road.

Investigators said Harvard Street is closed between 32nd Street and 34th Street.

Firefighters initially said a person was hit by a vehicle but later said that a 35-year-old man was thrown from the vehicle when it crashed. He was driven to the hospital in critical condition.

A man in his 40s was also hurt and was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition, firefighters said.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating.

