1 man dead, one hospitalized after crash near 32nd St. & Thomas

A single-vehicle crash killed one man and injured another Wednesday night in Phoenix.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. near 32nd Street and Oak Street, which is south of Thomas Road. Harvard Street was closed between 32nd Street and 34th Street for a few hours.

According to Phoenix police, witnesses reported that a white Ford truck had collided into the attached trailer of a red truck and also two other parked vehicles.

The impact of the first collision caused the driver, 43-year-old Ramon Maldonado, who was unrestrained, to be thrown from his vehicle. The vehicle continued to travel without a driver and it collided with two other parked cars.

Officials determined that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Harvard Street when it crossed into opposing traffic and collided with parked vehicles along the north side of Harvard Street.

Maldonado was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

A passenger in the car, a 38-year-old man, was also hurt and was transported to the hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Phoenix police say speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision.

