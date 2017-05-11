Protesters demand McCain, Flake stand up to Trump

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A crowd of people lined both sides of Camelback Road Wednesday evening, protesting outside the offices of Arizona Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake.

"I don't regularly come to protests, but I hope they pay attention and hear us," Martha McCoy of Mesa said.

President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey prompted the protest.

"Somebody needs to stand up. If enough people protest, maybe something will be done about this," Larry Brusuelas said.

He and the others held signs, demanding an independent prosecutor be appointed to look into possible ties between members of the Trump campaign team and Russia.

"It's a chance for Republicans to step up and choose country over party lines," Ashley Parker said.

McCain renewed his calls for a congressional panel to investigate.

Flake, in a tweet, said he was unable to find the rationale for Comey's firing.

"It's important we come out so senators know we care about the issues and we want an independent prosecutor," Cory Engle said.

