Court docs: Woman who helped sex offender escape custody planned to stay on the run

Wilson worked at the Arizona State Hospital for a little more than two years. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Court documents indicate when they were arrested, Wilson's 4-year-old son was with them in North Dakota. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

We also learned that it was a friend of Wilson's who knew she was accused of an improper relationship with Layton and that tipped off police to the couple being on the run, officers said. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Amber Wilson, right, and Randy Layton, left, were apprehended in North Dakota last Friday after being on the run for nearly a week. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

New details have emerged about the woman who allegedly helped a violent sex offender escape from the Arizona State Hospital.

Amber Wilson and Randy Layton were apprehended in North Dakota last Friday after being on the run for nearly a week.

[READ MORE: CAUGHT: AZ State Hospital escapee has been captured in North Dakota]

Court documents indicate when they were arrested, Wilson's 4-year-old son was with them in North Dakota.

Surveillance video showed Layton walking away from a supervised outing at a restaurant near 34th Street and Thomas Road on April 29 while in the care of the Arizona State Hospital. Shortly after he left, police said he hooked up with Wilson.

[READ MORE: Arizona State Hospital patient escapes off-site treatment]

Records show prior to the escape, Wilson drained her bank account, deleted social media accounts and shut down her cell phones.

Wilson worked at the Arizona State Hospital for a little more than two years. She was investigated in 2014 for having an inappropriate relationship with Layton. The allegations were not substantiated but Wilson left her job there.

[READ MORE: Police: Former insider helped sex offender escape State Hospital]

We also learned that it was a friend of Wilson's who knew she was accused of an improper relationship with Layton and that tipped off police to the couple being on the run, officers said.

She and Layton will likely be extradited back to Arizona.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.