Groups across Arizona protest at lawmakers' offices over Obamacare repeal

Hundreds of people in Arizona were "dying" to protest the repeal of the Affordable Care Act at offices outside of five politicians that represent Arizona in Congress.

Organizers called it a "die-in" and they showed up with gravestones, obituaries and other props to express their outrage over the passage of a bill that would repeal Obamacare. Some of them lied down on the ground, pretending to be dead, and held up a gravestone.

They protested outside the offices of Rep. Paul Gosar in Prescott, Rep. Trent Franks in Glendale, Rep. David Schweikert in Scottsdale, Rep. Martha McSally in Tucson and Rep. Andy Biggs in Mesa on Wednesday. There were also protests outside of Sen. Jeff Flake's and Sen. John McCain's offices in Phoenix.

"I'm a 38-year-old mother with epilepsy, who purchases my insurance through the marketplace exchange," said Stephanie Hendriks, a leader of Stronger Together Arizona, said in an email. "I'm angry that our representatives and president are playing games with my health and I want them to know that we, their constituents, will not be forgetting this vote anytime soon."

The Republican-controlled House passed the American Health Care Act last week, which would repeal Obamacare, and it it's now in the hands of the Senate.

The protests were organized by 19 groups across the state. They believe lives will be jeopardized and millions will lose health insurance if Obamacare is repealed.

