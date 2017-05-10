Mother of man killed by police addresses city council asks for changes

After the meeting, Valdez was joined by members of Puente Arizona outside council chambers,all of them saying the officer involved should be removed from the department immediately. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Valdez asked the city council to seekan independent investigation of the shooting and to no longer allow officers to respond to mental health calls. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Lorenza Valdez addressed the Phoenix City Council on Wednesday to ask for justice and demand changes after her son Francisco Valdez was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With the help of a translator, Lorenza Valdez addressed the Phoenix City Council on Wednesday to ask for justice and demand changes after her son Francisco Valdez was shot and killed by a Phoenix police officer.

"She called because he was in distress and she was afraid he was going to hurt himself so she called to get help," the translator said.

When officers arrived at their mobile home near 67th Avenue and Van Buren on March 23, 2017, Valdez had hoped they could just arrest her son so he could not hurt himself. Instead, they ended up shooting him.

[ORIGINAL STORY: PD: Suspect came after officers with a knife in west Phoenix]

"The way that they took my son's life should never have happened," Valdez said.

While the shooting is still officially under investigation, this is what Phoenix Police Sgt. Alan Pfohl said at the time, "he charged at the officer with a knife in his hand. One of the two officers inside fired his weapon, which ended the threat."

They also said the 24-year-old had an outstanding felony warrant for a parole violation.

Valdez told city councilors her son was not a bad person and that if he did, in fact, act aggressively, the officers could have used a Taser.

[READ MORE: Police ID officer involved in March 23 fatal shooting at mobile home park]

During public comment at Wednesday's meeting, she asked the city council to seek an independent investigation of the shooting and to no longer allow officers to respond to mental health calls.

Mayor Greg Stanton offered his condolences on behalf of the council but said he could not comment any further for legal reasons as this was not an agenda item.

"We have heard you and thank you very much for taking the time to come down here today to tell us the story," said Mayor Stanton.

After the meeting, Valdez was joined by members of Puente Arizona outside council chambers, all of them saying the officer involved should be removed from the department immediately so that no other family has to suffer the same pain and loss.

Phoenix police say there is no body camera video of the incident. They also said both of the officers involved are back to their normal patrol assignments.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.